Spanish soccer federation says hackers stole information

JERUSALEM (AP) — Alex Gilady, an Israeli media pioneer and longtime International Olympic Committee member, has died. He was 79. Gilady was a former sports executive at U.S. network NBC and was the first Israeli journalist to report from Egypt in 1977 ahead of the signing of a landmark peace treaty with its Arab neighbor. He received the Israeli Broadcasting Association’s “Man of the Year” award that year. He died at a hospital in London from cancer late on Thursday, according to Israeli business paper The Marker. Gilady was elected as an IOC member in 1994. He served on the commissions organizing each of the games from Athens in 2004 until Paris 2024, according to the Olympic Committee.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO