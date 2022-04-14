Spanish soccer federation says hackers stole information

A growing number of Ukrainian refugees — fleeing Russia's invasion and often emotionally drained from the journey — are flying to Mexico as they've discovered this is the quickest way to ultimately enter the U.S., immigration experts tell PEOPLE. For the last few weeks, with the help of...
Four members of a French family died after jumping from a seventh-floor apartment in the Swiss town of Montreux, police said. A 15-year-old boy survived the tragedy last Thursday near the casino on Lake Geneva. He remains in a coma in a stable condition in hospital. The Vaud regional police...
PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - Yvan Colonna, a jailed Corsican nationalist who was attacked at a prison in Southern France, died on Monday, according to French daily Le Parisien. The strangling of Colonna by a fellow inmate three ago, which left him in a coma, prompted violent protests in Corsica in recent weeks, including clashes with police, and calls for nationalist prisoners to be transferred from the French mainland to the island, closer to their families. read more.
UK police arrested seven people, including teenagers, in connection with an investigation into a hacking group, according to CNET sister site ZDNet. The arrests followed a Bloomberg report that a teen was the mastermind behind the Lapsus$ hacking group, which has claimed responsibility for data hacks of Samsung and Nvidia, as well as recently revealed breaches at Microsoft and Okta.
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has announced the hiring of its fourth different chief marketing executive in less than four years. Former Juventus and United Arab Emirates league executive Romy Gai will take over as Chief Business Officer. Gai is taking over from Kay Madati, who is stepping down for personal reasons but will stay on during a transition period through June. Madati is a former executive with Twitter and Facebook and will leave after less than a year in the role. Madati says he’s leaving for personal reasons. He leaves just months before the World Cup in Qatar, which is worth $6 billion in commercial revenue to FIFA.
The first of four men accused in a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant in Vermont using tens of millions of dollars in foreign investors’ money raised through a special visa program is facing sentencing. Seventy-three-year-old William Stenger, the former president of the Jay Peak ski resort, pleaded guilty last August to providing false documents. Nine fraud charges were dropped. Federal prosecutors have requested a five-year sentence, the maximum under the plea deal, while Stenger’s lawyers have asked for a sentence of home confinement.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Until a few days ago, Volodymyr Musyak was on the front lines defending Ukraine from Russia’s devastating assault on his nation. Now he’s preparing to pick up a bow and arrow in the Invictus Games archery competition. The sporting event for active service personnel and veterans who are ill, injured or wounded opens Saturday and ends April 22 in this Dutch city that calls itself the global center of peace and justice. Those concepts seem a world away to the team of 19 athletes from Ukraine and their supporters as they settle in The Hague for the games.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Alex Gilady, an Israeli media pioneer and longtime International Olympic Committee member, has died. He was 79. Gilady was a former sports executive at U.S. network NBC and was the first Israeli journalist to report from Egypt in 1977 ahead of the signing of a landmark peace treaty with its Arab neighbor. He received the Israeli Broadcasting Association’s “Man of the Year” award that year. He died at a hospital in London from cancer late on Thursday, according to Israeli business paper The Marker. Gilady was elected as an IOC member in 1994. He served on the commissions organizing each of the games from Athens in 2004 until Paris 2024, according to the Olympic Committee.
The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has reported to police that it was the victim of a cyber attack. Documents and information from email accounts, private texts and audio conversations from top executives of the federation, including president Luis Rubiales, have been stolen in recent months. "It is likely that...
German investigators on Thursday said they had arrested four members of a far-right anti-lockdown group for planning violent attacks, including a plot to kidnap the country's health minister. The suspects from the 'Vereinte Patrioten' (United Patriots) group are accused of 'preparing explosive attacks and other acts of violence' as well...
The last surviving suspected assailant in the deadly 2015 Paris attacks told a court Wednesday that he changed his mind about going through with the killings at the last moment. When he ultimately did not go through with the attack, he told the court how he took his car and drove around Paris at random until it broke down.
PARIS, April 15 (Reuters) - Salah Abdeslam, believed to be the sole surviving member of the group of Islamist militants that killed 130 people in a night of gun and bomb attacks in Paris in 2015, apologised to the victims during his trial on Friday, French media reported. Investigators believe...
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Police say a Southern California shoe store owner opened fire at two shoplifters but mistakenly shot and wounded a 9-year-old girl about to have her picture taken with a mall Easter bunny. The suspect fled the state and was arrested in Nevada. Authorities say Marquel Cockrell was chasing the shoplifters from his store in the mall in the city of Victorville Tuesday and fired multiple shots. The girl’s grandmother says she was shot twice in the arm. She was airlifted to a hospital in stable condition. Nevada State Police arrested Cockrell several hours later. Records did not indicate if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
