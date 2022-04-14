ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State searching for Walker replacements this spring

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan State leaned on Kenneth Walker III a lot during its turnaround season, handing him the ball 22 times a game with...

South Carolina hoops adds former UNLV assistant Buckley

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Lamont Paris has added UNLV assistant Tim Buckley to complete his men’s basketball staff. Buckley’s one-year contract worth $350,000 was approved by the school’s Board of Trustees on Thursday. Buckley was a longtime assistant coach for Tom Crean, first at Marquette and then at Indiana. He joined the UNLV staff in 2019. Buckley also has head coaching experience as he led Ball State from 2000 until 2006. Paris was hired last month to take over for Frank Martin. Paris had spent the previous five seasons as Chattanooga head coach.
NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
Clemson adds Princeton top scorer Llewellyn to roster

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has added Princeton leading scorer Jaelin Llewellyn to its men’s basketball team. Llewellyn is a 6-foot-2 point guard from Canada who led the Ivy League school in scoring the past two seasons. Clemson announced his addition Wednesday. Llewellyn is expected to solidify a position where Clemson’s two starters this past season in Al-Amir Dawes and Nick Honor entered the transfer portal. Llewellyn is from Canada. He will be eligible to play for Clemson this coming season. Llewellyn averaged 15.7 points a game this season and was picked for the All-Ivy League first team.
Olympic champ Lee, Florida star Thomas shine at NCAAs

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sunisa Lee delivered in Texas just as easily as she delivered in Tokyo. The reigning Olympic champion has guided Auburn to the team finals at the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships. The Tigers finished second to Florida in the second semifinal session on Thursday to earn a trip to the finals for the second time since 1993. Florida senior Trinity Thomas captured the all-around title, sealing it with a scintillating floor exercise that earned the only perfect 10 of the night. The Gators posted the top score of 197.9750. Auburn was close behind at 197.8375. Oklahoma, Utah, Florida and Auburn will meet in the team finals on Saturday.
Clements wants to help Rodgers reach another Super Bowl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The biggest offseason clue forecasting Aaron Rodgers’ eventual decision to stay in Green Bay came when Tom Clements ended his retirement to begin a second stint as the Packers quarterback coach. Clements also held that position when Rodgers led the Packers to a Super Bowl title during the 2010 season and continued getting praise from the four-time MVP long after leaving Green Bay. The 68-year-old Clements now wants to help the 38-year-old Rodgers make at least one more Super Bowl appearance.
Former College Football Player Has Died At 26

The college football world is in mourning following the passing of a former Arkansas football player. Brian Wallace, who played on the offensive line for the Razorbacks, passed away on Friday, the team confirmed in a statement. He was just 26 years old. “Our hearts are broken,” the team said...
HC Eddie George 'would love' Tennessee State to play Ohio State

This would probably be an easy win for Ohio State, but it should be a quality experience for George’s program. The money and visibility would do a lot for an FCS school, and George’s players get to test themselves against some of the very best that college football has to offer.
