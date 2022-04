One of the top prospects for the St. Louis Cardinals is slugger Nolan Gorman. His upside is high, but his trade value could be too. Understandably, this title has probably annoyed many fans of the St. Louis Cardinals. The farm system for the team has several highly regarded prospects and Nolan Gorman is one of them. He is currently in Triple-A with the Memphis Redbirds and already displaying his astronomical power. Why would trading him even make sense? Well, there are a few reasons why it could.

