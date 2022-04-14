ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Pirates agree to $13.5M. 2-year deal with All-Star Reynolds

By Associated Press
KESQ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates and All-Star center fielder Bryan Reynolds have avoided arbitration, agreeing to...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Colin Moran starting in Cincinnati's Thursday lineup against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds infielder Colin Moran is batting ninth in Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Moran will handle designated hitting responsibilities after Mike Moustakas was shifted to third base and Brandon Drury was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Walker Buehler, our models project Moran to score 6.2 FanDuel...
CINCINNATI, OH
KESQ

Gray allows only 1 hit as Nationals beat Fried, Braves 3-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Josiah Gray allowed one hit in five scoreless innings, and the Washington Nationals beat Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves 3-1. The Nationals won two of three in the series, dropping the World Series champions to 3-4 on their opening homestand. Gray struck out five, walked three and also hit a batter. His only trouble came in the fifth, when he hit Adam Duvall amd walked Alex Dickerson with two outs before striking out Manny Piña. Austin Riley homered off Kyle Finnegan in the sixth.
ATLANTA, GA
KESQ

Blue Jays’ Hernández leaves vs Yanks with left side issue

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernández has been pulled from a game at Yankee Stadium with left side discomfort. Hernández grounded out to second base in the sixth inning and left the field in pain. He slammed his helmet as he made his way down the dugout tunnel back to the clubhouse. Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said Hernández would get an MRI and be re-evaluated Thursday. The 29-year-old was a first-time All-Star in 2021, when he hit .296 with 32 homers, 116 RBIs and an .870 OPS. He’s finished in the top 20 of AL MVP voting each of the past two seasons.
MLB
KESQ

Kershaw pulled with perfect game through 7 innings vs. Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Clayton Kershaw took a perfect game through seven innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers in his season debut. Kershaw dominated the Minnesota Twins with 13 strikeouts in 21 batters. Manager Dave Roberts pulled Kershaw after 80 pitches on a cold afternoon at Target Field. Alex Vesia relieved him for the eighth and gave up Minnesota’s first hit. Kershaw is starting his 15th year in the major leagues, all with the Dodgers. Kershaw struck out the side in the sixth. He also struck out every Twins batter at least once except Gio Urshela.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbitration#Ap#The Pittsburgh Pirates
KESQ

Lefty Gore scheduled to make MLB debut for Padres on Friday

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres top pitching prospect MacKenzie Gore is scheduled to make his big league debut with a start against the World Series champion Atlanta Braves. The 23-year-old Gore will take the rotation spot of left-hander Blake Snell, who is heading to the injured list with a tight left adductor. Gore was the third pick overall in the 2017 draft. His arrival in the bigs was delayed by command problems in the minors. He had an outstanding spring.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KESQ

LEADING OFF: Vlad takes his cuts, Braves hit the road

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays wrap up their four-game series at Yankee Stadium, a day after the slugger hit three home runs and a double despite a nasty gash. Accidentally spiked while playing first base, Guerrero got two stitches after a 6-4 win and said his hand felt fine. The AL MVP runner-up homered off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the first inning Wednesday, then seemed like he’d have to leave an inning later when his bare throwing hand was accidentally spiked by baserunner Aaron Hicks. The 23-year-old Guerrero immediately began waving the hand around, then walked toward Toronto’s dugout as blood dripped onto his uniform and the turf. A trainer taped up the digit in the dugout and Guerrero jogged back to first base. He later homered twice more and doubled.
MLB
FOX Sports

Heim puts on show with 5 RBIs off Ohtani in Rangers 10-5 win

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonah Heim hit a grand slam off Shohei Ohtani, Corey Seager crushed his first home run with the Rangers right after the two-way Los Angeles Angels standout was off the mound and Texas won 10-5 Thursday night. Ohtani (0-2) struck out five over 3 2/3...
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KESQ

Orioles edge Yankees 2-1 on bases-loaded walk in 11th

BALTIMORE (AP) — Aroldis Chapman walked home the winning run in the 11th inning to give the Baltimore Orioles a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees. The Yankees didn’t score in either extra inning, and Baltimore finally pushed its automatic runner across in its half of the 11th. Anthony Bemboom and Kelvin Gutiérrez drew one-out walks against Clarke Schmidt. Then Aroldis Chapman came on and struck out Cedric Mullins before walking Ramón Urias on a full count. New York manager Aaron Boone was ejected by plate umpire Tom Hallion at the conclusion of the game.
BALTIMORE, MD
KESQ

Clase’s Guardians contract could be worth $38M over 7 years

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase gets a $2 million signing bonus and $1.5 million salaries this season and next as part of his $20 million, five-year contract with the Cleveland Guardians, a deal that could be worth $38 million over seven seasons. Clase gets $2.5 million in 2024, $4.5 million in 2025 and $6 million in 2026. Cleveland has a $10 million club option for 2027 with a $2 million buyout and a $10 million team option for 2028 with a $10 million buyout. Clase would get a $1 million assignment bonus if traded.
CLEVELAND, OH
KESQ

Chicago Cubs owners end interest in buying Chelsea

The owners of the Chicago Cubs have decided to end their interest in buying Chelsea. The decision was announced after the deadline to submit offers for the Premier League club which is being sold by sanctioned owner Roman Abramovich. The bid was being led by Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts. It leaves three known remaining bids.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Pirates Fans Are Enjoying A Shocking Week Of Moves

The Pittsburgh Pirates front office has been busy over these past week. There wasn’t really anything done by the team to improve its chances of winning in 2022 or anytime soon, but the past week has seen a little more action than what fans in Pittsburgh are accustomed to.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Mariners play the Astros after Frazier's 4-hit game

LINE: Astros -156, Mariners +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros after Adam Frazier had four hits on Friday in an 11-1 win over the Astros. Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Mariners...
SEATTLE, WA
Reuters

Marco Gonzales' strong outing helps Mariners bury Astros

Marco Gonzales pitched seven strong innings and Adam Frazier had four hits and four RBIs as the Seattle Mariners won their sixth straight home opener and ninth in the past 10 seasons, defeating the Houston Astros 11-1 Friday night. Eugenio Suarez added a two-run homer in the eighth inning to...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy