As at least five tornadoes swept through the greater Austin area late Monday afternoon, Central Texans took to social media to complain of yet another lag in regional infrastructure: Few storm sirens stood ready to warn residents of incoming disaster. Only a handful of sirens are located in Travis County, mostly on University of Texas property near Downtown Austin. In Williamson County, Georgetown has sirens installed at regular distances covering the Downtown area and north toward the municipal airport, but more rural areas of the county like Granger, where a tornado touched down and damage from the storm was more severe, lack that infrastructure.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO