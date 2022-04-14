ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg Public Schools to host Men Matters Conference

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rOxR1_0f9jIVjE00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Hattiesburg Public School District (HPSD) will host the Men Matters Conference on Saturday, April 16.

Jones County umpire speaks out after being attacked by upset parent

A general session will be held with breakfast and a health fair. Session topics will cover men’s health, wellness and education.

The event will be held at Lillie Burney Learning Center at 901 Ida Avenue in Hattiesburg from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. On-site registration will be available. Call (601)-582-5078 for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Free gas giveaway for seniors to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free gas giveaway for seniors and those with disabilities will be held in Jackson on Wednesday, March 23. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. at the Chuk Stop Food Mart located at 3165 Robinson Street. The organizers of the event are 90.1 FM WMPR, Coffee and Conversation and Wanda […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

LIST: School closures due to severe weather on April 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday, April 13, some schools will close. Central Mississippi Byram Middle School – Virtual Canton Public School District – Early Dismissal at 12:00 p.m. Clinton Public School District – Early Dismissal  Clinton Park, Northside, Eastside – 11:00 a.m.  Lovett, Clinton Junior High School – […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Second booster shot available on Monday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced the approval of a second COVID-19 booster shot. People who are 50 or older are now eligible for their second COVID booster. To receive the additional shot, patients must have received their first booster at least four months ago. As people […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
County
Jones County, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Education
Jones County, MS
Education
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
WJTV 12

Four wanted for robbing Jackson Family Dollar

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify four people wanted in connection to an armed robbery. Police said the armed robbery happened around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at the Family Dollar store on Terry Road. Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477 or submit an […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

49 arrested in MET operation in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) and other agencies arrested 49 suspects during a Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) operation in Jackson. The operation happened April 8-10. Officials said there was an emphasis on the Capitol Complex Improvement District. “This operation is a major loss for criminals in Jackson, but […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpsd
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Video shows funnel cloud moving through Jackson-metro area

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A funnel cloud was spotted moving across the Jackson-metro area on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. One of the videos showed the possible tornado moving across I-55 south of Jackson. The second video showed a funnel cloud near the Jackson–Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. The funnel cloud moved across the area […]
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away. John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally. His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jones County 7th grade student assaulted on school bus

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating after a seventh-grade student in Jones County was allegedly assaulted on a school bus. The Laurel Leader Call reported at least three South Jones students were involved in the assault. Their ages range from 14 to 17. Authorities said the 17-year-old could be charged as an adult. Jones […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Employee dies in Vicksburg industrial accident

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – An employee died in a industrial accident in Vicksburg on Sunday, March 20. Vicksburg police responded to the scene around 8:45 a.m. to the Riverside Stoneyard at 657 Dorsey Street. Officers found that an employee had been fatally injured. The Warren County Coroner said the employee was identified as 47-year-old Lawrence […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Passenger jumps from Carnival Cruise ship headed for Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man jumped off a Carnival cruise ship headed for Port Canaveral Saturday, according to the cruise line. Carnival Cruise Line confirmed the incident to 8 On Your Side through a statement, saying that an adult male guest jumped from the Carnival Mardi Gras early Saturday morning. The ship was making […]
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
CBS 42

Man breaks record for catching largest blue catfish in Mississippi

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brandon man set a new state record in Mississippi for catching the largest blue catfish. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), Eugene Cronley caught the 131 pound fish on April 7, 2022, from the Mississippi River near Natchez. Cronley said it took him 40 minutes […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

2nd COVID-19 booster shots available at county health departments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Monday, April 18, appointments for second COVID-19 booster shots will be available through county health departments in Mississippi. Appointments can be made after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 15 through https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453. Individuals are eligible for a second booster shot of Pfizer or […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Three injuries reported from severe storms in Mississippi on April 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are working with counties to assess damage from the Wednesday, April 13 storms. Three injuries have been reported in Tippah County. Damage has been reported in 12 counties, so far. MEMA officials believe data may change as damage assessments continue. The following counties […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy