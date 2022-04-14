Hattiesburg Public Schools to host Men Matters Conference
HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Hattiesburg Public School District (HPSD) will host the Men Matters Conference on Saturday, April 16.Jones County umpire speaks out after being attacked by upset parent
A general session will be held with breakfast and a health fair. Session topics will cover men’s health, wellness and education.
The event will be held at Lillie Burney Learning Center at 901 Ida Avenue in Hattiesburg from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. On-site registration will be available. Call (601)-582-5078 for more information.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0