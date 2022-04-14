Hattiesburg Public Schools to host Men Matters Conference

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Hattiesburg Public School District (HPSD) will host the Men Matters Conference on Saturday, April 16.

A general session will be held with breakfast and a health fair. Session topics will cover men’s health, wellness and education.

The event will be held at Lillie Burney Learning Center at 901 Ida Avenue in Hattiesburg from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. On-site registration will be available. Call (601)-582-5078 for more information.

