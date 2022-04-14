ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Bring the carwash to you, with Keep It Shiny

By Emily Erwin
yourcentralvalley.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValentine’s Day is coming so make sure you pick up your date in a clean car!....

www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

8 Products That Keep You Dry in the Rain

Searching for products to help you stay dry during the next downpour? We’ve got you covered — literally!. From a windproof travel umbrella to a rain slicker for your designer handbag and a waterproof pouch for your phone, we’ve rounded up an assortment of items to help you and your belongings stay dry during a deluge. There’s even a little something for your furry family members.
SHOPPING
Fox 59

A mobile bar that brings the party to you

INDIANAPOLIS – A local family has created an amazing transformation with an old paragliding trailer and they can tow it into your backyard!. The Wine Trough is a mobile bar that brings the party right to you! They focus on weddings, concerts, and corporate events. If you mention Indy Now, you can get a free hour of bar service!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
architecturaldigest.com

A Wine Fridge Will Help You Keep Your Cool

Whether you’re a wine enthusiast hoping to age your carefully curated stash or just someone looking for a place to store the spoils of your wine subscription, choosing the best wine fridge for your home and your lifestyle is an important step. According to winemaker Andrew Wilson, the most important factor to take into consideration regarding a wine fridge is the temperature. “Both red and white wine will age well at temperatures held in the mid-50s,” he explains, noting that “keeping wines away from constant light exposure would be another consideration since prolonged exposure could lead to atypical aging.”
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy