ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Rodney McLeod ready for whatever role awaits with Colts’ defense

By Mike Chappell
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lwv0x_0f9jI6zY00

INDIANAPOLIS – Rodney McLeod had just signed his free-agent contract with the Indianapolis Colts and was headed back to the airport.

The veteran safety is prepared for the next phase of his decorated NFL career, even if he’s unclear the direction it takes him.

He might be the starting sidekick to strong safety Khari Willis when the Colts open their bounce-back season in September. McLeod, 31, has started 123 games in 10 seasons – the majority at free safety – and was one of the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting safeties when they whipped New England 41-33 in Super Bowl LII after the 2017 season.

Or he might be the third wheel on the backend of Gus Bradley’s defense if Julian Blackmon, who suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in week 6 of 2021, has completed his rehabilitation in time for the opener.

“There hasn’t been any conversation about my role,” McLeod said Thursday afternoon. “I’m just really here to add value to what is already in existence here: a great defense, a great group of defensive backs, a great group of safeties as well.”

Veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore visits Colts

“I’m just excited to be able to add my own skillsets, abilities and leadership to this room and to this defense,” he added. “So, whatever [Bradley] feels is best for the team, that’s what I’m here to do.”

First things first, and that’s getting a crash course on Bradley and his defensive scheme. McLeod conceded he knows “very little” about the defense other than it was instrumental in the success Seattle enjoyed when Bradley was the Seahawks’ coordinator from 2009 to 2012.

Players report to town for the start of offseason workouts Monday.

“It will be interesting just to see and hear more about the scheme and how I’ll be utilized within the defense as well as other players,” McLeod said.

McLeod shouldn’t be looked on as a long-time answer at safety, but should offer immediate impact.

The resume is full and impressive: 139 games and 123 starts, at least 13 starts in eight of 10 seasons; 593 tackles, 16 interceptions, 52 passes defensed and 11 forced fumbles.

Just as important is the leadership he brings. That’s not a knock on Willis or Blackmon, but each still is in the early stages of his career.

“I feel as if my experience is key,” McLeod said. “My leadership and just my personality, the way I approach the game, the way my passion kind of shows.”

Colts add former Patriots’ special teams ace Brandon King

“Like I said, the room is already very talented,” he added. “I’m just now an added piece of that and looking forward to building with this new group of guys and getting to work very soon.”

McLeod was part of four Eagles teams that reached the postseason, and he said he anticipates similar success.

“All you can do is put your best foot forward and just look ahead,” he said. “Not looking in the past and just focusing on right now and how I can be an asset to this team and how we can go out there and win games… not only games in the regular season, but playoffs and ultimately championships.”

In a sidenote, McLeod is reunited with Frank Reich, who was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator in 2016-17.

“A great coach,” he said. “I think that was obvious during his short time in Philly and being a huge reason on why we were able to win a title in that two-year span. That’s allowed him to be a head coach and lead a group of men.”

“Frank’s a very great coach. He’s a players’ coach,” he added. “He gets it, understands it from his time in the game and I’m glad that we’re able to reconnect how.”

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage/analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
FOX59

3 dead in murder-suicide on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A double murder-suicide is under investigation on Indy’s northwest side after three people were found shot to death inside an apartment. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:37 p.m. in the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive at the Oaks of Eagle Creek apartment complex near 56th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Colts big signing

The Indianapolis Colts one of the most talented rosters in the NFL — have added another big name. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019, is reportedly heading to Indianapolis. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported the news while Adam Schefter reported the terms....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
The Spun

There’s 1 NFL Team Getting Linked To Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to be linked to potential teams. This weekend, there’s one team getting mentioned the most. NFL insider Josina Anderson is floating the Carolina Panthers as a potential destination for the veteran NFL quarterback. “I remember...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
The Spun

Charles Woodson Names NFL’s Best Running Back Ever

Throughout his Hall of Fame NFL career, Charles Woodson played against a plethora of elite running backs. But one man that he never had the chance to face is Woodson’s pick for the best to ever play the position. On Friday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame posted a fill-in-the-blank tweet asking followers who the best running back of all-time is.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Tom Brady’s Weird Message

Tom Brady’s social media skills continue to be put on display…. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback tweeted out a bizarre message on Sunday afternoon. What does Brady mean?. The NFL world is speculating, trying to figure out what Brady meant. “I have no clue what this...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Chappell
Person
Frank Reich
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Was So Good In College, His Coach Had To Sit Him So He Wouldn't Demoralize The Starters By Beating Them In Practice

The NBA is full of stories when it comes to its biggest legends, the greats all have a plethora of amazing anecdotes from the time they started playing basketball. While the majority of their careers have come in the league, college was a formative time for a lot of brilliant players, and the stories from then provide insight into how these players became the personalities they did. Larry Bird is no exception.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Colts Reporter Highlights The Team’s Busy Offseason

Missing out on last year’s playoffs must still be painful for the Indianapolis Colts. They had two chances to clinch a postseason berth but failed. Losing to the Las Vegas Raiders is understandable because they were a playoff under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. But going down against the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#The Philadelphia Eagles
FOX59

North Vernon motorcyclist killed in head-on collision

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A motorcyclist from North Vernon was killed after police said he crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and collided with a truck in rural Ripley County early Thursday. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred on State Road 48 near State Road 129 shortly before 7 a.m. The deceased was […]
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
FOX59

Family still searching for answers 9 years after Indy woman vanished

INDIANAPOLIS — It has been nine long years for Christina Masker, who still has no idea what happened to her older sister. “It’s almost like a movie,” Christina said. “Someone goes missing or gets killed or they don’t know. Except in this situation, with my sister, it’s real.” Jessica Masker was reported missing on April […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

NFL Draft: Texans Meet With Later-Round QB Prospect

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are giving second-year quarterback Davis Mills the keys to the franchise next season. But their investment will not prevent the Texans from exploring the quarterback market during the 2022 NFL Draft. Per NFL Network, the Texans held a virtual meeting with South Dakota State's...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for 15-year-old Greenwood girl

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. The teen has been located. GREENWOOD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old girl from Greenwood. According to the Indiana State Police, Megan Yaste is a white female, 5 feet 8 inches tall who weighs 100 pounds. She has brown hair and […]
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

FOX59

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy