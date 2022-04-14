ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Buck Sexton torches woke left's panic over Elon Musk's Twitter investment: 'Their digital Waterloo'

By Charles Creitz
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer CIA analyst Buck Sexton tore into the woke political left after they erupted in collective outrage at the prospect of Tesla CEO Elon Musk making a bid to buy Twitter, which the radio host said would be the end of their proverbial monopoly on online speech. Sexton said...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Clay Travis
Person
Jeff Bezos
MarketRealist

Martin Eberhard’s Net Worth and Why Elon Musk Is Angry at Him

While Tesla and Elon Musk are almost synonymous with each other, not many know that the popular EV company had five co-founders and its first CEO was Martin Eberhard. Musk, whose massive net worth makes him the world’s richest person, is known for being vocal with his views. At times, he gets into controversies like calling Vernon Unsworth a “pedo guy.” He also had to quit as Tesla’s chairman after he falsely claimed that he was taking the company private.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Cia#Battle Of Waterloo#French#European#New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
Fox News

Elon Musk taking over Twitter would amount to 'declaration of war' on 'corrupt' regime: Journalist

Revolver News journalist Darren Beattie revealed just how high the stakes are surrounding Elon Musk's potential Twitter takeover Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." BEATTIE: … I think he needs to understand exactly what he's getting into. He's stepping into the war zone in a way that he might not even be able to imagine at this point. As you point out, the entire regime depends on holding a total monopoly over what Elon rightly calls the global public square. Anyone who threatens that steps into territory that is not a normal financial realm. Twitter is not a normal company. The question of who controls Twitter is far more consequential than, say, who controls Home Depot, even though Home Depot is vastly larger as a company. And so Elon needs to be prepared for what's coming. It would be one of the few things that is not fake and not performative. It would amount to effectively a declaration of war on our corrupt and illegitimate regime.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter because he can’t buy the whole internet

When Elon Musk filed an offer with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday morning to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share—or a total of just over $40 billion, in cash—the millions of users and other executives that follow his every move online began celebrating and fantasizing about what the platform would look like under his command.
BUSINESS
Vice

Twitter Loses Elon Musk the Board Member, Regains Elon Musk the Shitposter

The world’s richest shitposter made it about four days before deciding that he wanted to be able to tweet whatever he wants and take over whatever company he should choose. On Saturday morning, mere days after Twitter revealed Elon Musk would join the company’s board, Musk informed Twitter that he would not be joining after all, CEO Parag Agrawal said in a statement shared publicly on Sunday night.
BUSINESS
Fox News

Fox News

736K+
Followers
151K+
Post
621M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy