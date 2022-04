DETROIT (WILX) - A 59-year-old woman from Howell hasn’t been heard from since Saturday, when she called a family member while leaving a Detroit casino. According to authorities, Stacy Trombley was last seen Saturday at about 12:30 p.m. at a casino in Detroit, located near the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Temple Street. Police said she had called a family member and stated she was on her way home.

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO