Duluth, MN

E15 explained: What you need to know about the option at the pump

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have been wondering about that cheaper option at certain gas stations lately. It's listed as unleaded 88, but is also known as E15. The 15 stands for 15 percent ethanol. When WDIO made some stops around Duluth on Thursday, we found it at Kwik Trips, but not...

Face facts, I'm Right
2d ago

Here’s what you need to know. Any savings you gain with the price is eaten up with poor mileage. Aside from the fact that it’s made from corn, which means you’re burning what should be our food, instead of what is plentiful and cheap and we are sitting on a thousand year supply of, that is oil.

Blaine Yaeger
2d ago

worse gas mileage and it's hard on engine if it's not set up for it

