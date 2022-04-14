ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid is the Sedan You Want: Which Trim is Right For You?

By Nick Veazey
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
The new 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid is one of the best new hybrids on the market. Choose the trim level that is perfect for...

torquenews.com

Toyota Mechanic Asks Whether You Should Really Consider Buying a Toyota Corolla Cross

Described as the “Back-to-Basics Toyota” the Toyota Corolla Cross was recently reviewed twice by this popular mechanic with his eye and experience on everything you need to know both inside and outside of this new model with insight into why you should do a careful test drive of this model before deciding on buying it.
CARS
torquenews.com

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Owners Take Note Of This Important Defect Report

The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid from 2019 to 2020 is experiencing an unusual series of failures related to the high voltage wire harness. The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is one of America’s top-selling green crossovers. With sales passing 100,000 units in the past few years, it is more popular than many major brands’ mainstream crossovers. And it has been proven to be extremely reliable. However, there is one odd failure beginning to cause issues for owners.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

6 Brand New 2022 Super Spacious Small SUVs

Anyone looking for SUVs with the most space knows that the largest SUVs are going to come out on top. Yet that doesn’t mean that a big sport utility vehicle is right for you. Sometimes you only need – or want – something compact, yet you don’t want to feel cramped. These are six of the best small 2022 SUVs on cargo space.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

10 Most Stolen Cars In America

Auto thefts spiked in 2020. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reported that a preliminary analysis found there were over 873,000 cars stolen throughout the year. This represents a significant increase from the year before, when fewer than 800,000 vehicles were stolen. Though no vehicle is completely safe from being in the crosshairs of thieves, some […]
CARS
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Is In Hot Water With Angry Customers Again

In the age of late-stage capitalism, corporate greed knows no bounds. It is a well-known fact that many American companies exploit cheap labor to manufacture goods at low costs. Why? To generate more profit for shareholders. We've seen these dubious tactics play out in the automotive industry too, and one of the biggest players, General Motors, has been found bending consumers over a barrel on numerous occasions. Who can forget the class action lawsuit against GM for the massive fire debacle that affected the Chevrolet Bolt EV not so long ago? Or that time it ignored a very serious issue with the Chevrolet Camaro? Well, the automotive giant's latest scandal has just hit, and Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe owners are not happy.
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

One of the Best Toyotas Ever Made You Should Look for Used

Looking for a used Toyota, but unsure which model is one of the best you should be focused on during a used car search? Here’s one surprising recommendation from a Toyota mechanic and automotive expert that is not a Corolla or a Camry…or even a Lexus---that he calls a “gem” IF it has been taken care of over the years.
BUYING CARS
Daily Mail

Toyota owners could get cash rebates as company is forced to pay $2BILLION to thousands of Australians who bought faulty Hilux, Fortuner and Prado cars

Toyota could be forced to pay out almost $2 billion to Australian customers who were sold cars with faulty engine filters, after the auto giant lost a class action lawsuit. In a Federal Court judgment handed down on Thursday, Justice Michael Lee found thousands of people who bought some of the brand's top-selling cars were eligible for a payout.
WORLD
Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS
The US Sun

How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?

WITH soaring gas prices, some might wonder about the cost to charge electric cars. Charging an electric car does cost a lot less than filling up a tank with gas, but prices can quickly rise with fast charging public stations. Unlike gas, which uses the per-gallon method, EVs use per-kilowatt-hour...
GAS PRICE
insideevs.com

This Is What 100,000 Miles Does To A Tesla Model 3 With White Interior

Home detailing your car will certainly not yield pro-level results, but it certainly got this 100,000-mile Tesla Model 3 Performance looking pretty good. Even the white interior, which is known to pick up the dye from clothing and which can look quite unpleasant if never cleaned, looked good on this well used EV.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

How Much is the Cheapest 2022 Tesla Model?

One of the most popular automotive brands has quickly risen to the top over the past decade. Tesla is an electric vehicle titan and jumped on top early. Now, every other automaker is attempting to catch up with their new EV lineup. However, those in the market for a Tesla might find that some models are a little expensive. How much is the cheapest 2022 Tesla model, and which one is it?
BUYING CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Protect Your Catalytic Converter from Theft with One of These Devices

Thefts of catalytic converters continue to climb at an alarming rate, and the pandemic and its resulting economic issues have made their resale value rise even further. Aside from comprehensive insurance coverage and setting your alarm to its most sensitive setting, is there anything we vehicle owners can do to make sure we're not stuck with expensive repairs? Short answer: It depends.
ELECTRONICS
MotorBiscuit

Can You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle Battery?

If you have decided your next new car will be an electric vehicle, there might still be a lot of unknowns in the process. How do you charge your new EV? What kind of insurance do you need? And more importantly, can you jump-start an electric vehicle battery?. You can...
ACCIDENTS
