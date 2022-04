House lawmakers have proposed another year without a state funding increase for the Iowa Board of Regents, instead introducing a $12 million scholarship program for future teachers and students studying other high-demand professions. If the House plan passes as proposed, 2023 would be the third year in a row that the Regents universities would see […] The post Proposed GOP budget for state universities is less than 20 years ago appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

IOWA STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO