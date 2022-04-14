ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Man convicted of capital murder now awaits jurors' sentence recommendation

By Xavier Wherry
WAAY-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man convicted of capital murder in Huntsville could now face the death penalty. Warren Hardy, the man who killed retired NASA employee Kathleen Lundy back in 2016, must now await the jurors’ recommended sentence. It was an emotional day Thursday at the Madison...

www.waaytv.com

