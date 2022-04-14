ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Son who bilked elderly parents with dementia sentenced

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bloomington man who swindled his sick, elderly parents out of hundreds of thousands of dollars was sentenced to work release earlier this month. Paul Charles Dietl, 52, was sentenced April 4 in Redwood County Court on one count of financial exploitation...

www.southernminnesotanews.com

