Berwyn, IL

After Killing Parents in Uptown Home, Man Returned for Well-Being Check With Cops: Prosecutors

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Berwyn man on bond in a federal robbery case is accused of killing his parents last weekend in a senior home, and then returning to the unit with police for a well-being check, Cook County prosecutors said Thursday. Ocie Banks Jr., 33, faces two counts of first-degree murder...

Comments / 4

Lauren Shepherd
3d ago

yes, this family has so much grief. however, this never would have happened if it wasn't for Kim Foxx. there you go Kim, this is all your fault! he's being held without bail now, but he was let go without bail for robbing cell phone stores! kim, if you weren't in office those two people would still be alive because he would have still been in jail! I hope you're not sleeping Kim Foxx, you don't deserve to close your eyes and rest until you change your policy of releasing people based on the color of their skin!

