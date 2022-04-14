ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4th round of P-EBT food benefits approved

By Ellysa Harris
 3 days ago
Groceries (Mike Kemp/Getty Images/Tetra images RF)

A fourth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families was approved this week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

This means families who qualify for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program and have experienced COVID-19-related absences, virtual attendance or campus closures for the 2021-22 school year could be eligible to receive P-EBT food benefits.

Families should start receiving benefits or being notified of them by as early as April 18. Some families will receive benefits starting in July, based on when schools provide information to HHSC. According to the news release from Governor Greg Abbott’s Office, P-EBT is based on the number of days a student did not receive in-person instruction due to COVID. Families will receive $7.10 for each eligible day.

The program, which is provided through the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, received approval to provide more than $626 million to approximately 2.1 million Texas kids for this school year. It’s also noted that the program is a joint effort by HHSC, TDA and the Texas Education Agency.

Just because a child qualifies for free school meals does not mean they will qualify for P-EBT. Students are NSLP-certified with a school-approved NSLP household application, when directly certified through programs like SNAP, Medicaid or TANF, or if they’re enrolled in a Community Eligibility Provision school or Provision 2 school, according to the news release.

Families who receive SNAP will receive their P-EBT benefits through their Lone Star Card or P-EBT Card. A notice is expected to arrive via mail with information about their student’s benefits. No action is necessary on their part.

Those who qualify for P-EBT but who do not currently receive SNAP or who have never received P-EBT benefits will be sent a notice with a claim code. The notice will explain how to access P-EBT benefits. Action must be taken within 90 days by calling the P-EBT Call Center at (833)442-1255 or by visiting YourTexasBenefits.com.

Visit hhs.texas.gov/pebt or call the center for additional information.

