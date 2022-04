She left work, got on the bus to go back to campus, and then...poof...she vanished. I vividly remember the day that Suzanne Lyle went missing. It was March 2, 1998, and Suzanne, a student at SUNY Albany was leaving her job at the local mall. She got on the bus to go back to campus, was dropped off in the center of campus, and literally vanished into thin air.

