SAN FRANCISCO INT’L AIRPORT (CBS SF) – Former San Mateo Community College District chancellor Ronald Galatolo was arrested after he flew into San Francisco International Airport Tuesday, following his recent indictment on corruption charges. According to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, Galatolo was returning from a trip out of the country and was arrested without incident. Galatolo was booked into the San Mateo County Jail and was released three hours later after posting $150,000 bail. Last week, prosecutors charged Galatolo with 21 felony counts in connection with a corruption investigation involving members of the district’s executive leadership. Galatolo is accused of fraudulently reporting a...

SAN MATEO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO