Michigan State

Former TV 2 reporter Kathy Walsh loses battle with Huntington's Disease at 63

By Amy Lange
fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX 2 - Kathy Walsh - a reporter at TV 2 in the 1990s had a reputation for her fearless tenacity. It was just the kind of fighting spirit she would need years later as she battled Huntington's Disease. "We're going to do everything we can to make sure...

www.fox2detroit.com

