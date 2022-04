BLOUNTVILLE — A two-hour pet adoption event on Saturday was deemed a success with two kittens adopted out of six animals brought out from the Sullivan County Animal Shelter. The Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism hosted the event at the Sullivan County Visitors’ Information Center. It was the first time an adoption event has been held at the center. Organizers said hopefully more will follow, perhaps on a quarterly basis.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN ・ 29 DAYS AGO