Ex-USF pitcher Phoenix Sanders makes MLB debut with Rays

ST. PETERSBURG — Former USF pitcher Phoenix Sanders, who didn’t have any Division I offers out of high school, was reunited with his college teammate, lefty Shane McClanahan, when he arrived at the Rays clubhouse Thursday.

He has other local ties. Sanders’ father-in-law is former Dunedin High School star and A’s catcher Scott Hemond.

But the first person Sanders called when he learned of his promotion Wednesday was wife Haleigh, who is seven months pregnant.

“So I was like, ‘Hey, honey, you’ve got to get in the car and drive to St. Pete tomorrow,’” Sanders said. “So again, a whirlwind of emotions for all of us, but it’s been great.

“She was like, ‘Are you serious?’ She thought she was dreaming, kind of (like) how I thought I was dreaming, too. It was kind of like an aha moment. Again, we’ve kind of had to grind. We’ve played well. We’ve had friends get up to the big leagues and were like, ‘OK, that’ll be us. That’ll be us.’ And we waited and we waited, and again, it’s finally paid off.”

With about 25 friends and family members in attendance at Tropicana Field, Sanders pitched three innings, allowing one run, two hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

He began the fifth inning by allowing a walk and a single, earning a trip to the mound from pitching coach Kyle Snyder. Then he got A’s third baseman Kevin Smith to ground into a double play before striking out Austin Allen.

“The double play was where I really felt settled to where it was like, ‘Okay, this is just a game of baseball, you throw strikes and let your defense work,’” Sanders said. “And sometimes they swing and miss, and you get strikeouts. So kind of just trusting that is kind of where I thought, ‘Okay, this is what it’s supposed to feel like not try to strike everybody out.’ Trusting your defense, that really settled me down, for sure.”

A 10th-round pick in 2017, Sanders had performed well in five minor-league seasons, going 17-12 with a 3.07 ERA.

Rays manager Kevin Cash was pleased with his debut.

“Really impressed, encouraged and grateful,” Cash said. “He had gone 2 1/3 three or four days ago. We had a 40-pitch mark on him and that’s not easy to do, to go 40 pitches in three innings when you’re making your debut. But after his first couple batters, he settled in and attacked, attacked with all his pitches, so very encouraged by that.”

Pitching plans

The Rays used 20 different pitchers in their series against the Orioles and A’s (including Brett Phillips). As they embark on a six-day road trip to play the White Sox and Cubs, their starters will take advantage of what has been an extra day of rest.

Drew Rasmussen will start Friday and Corey Kluber pitches Saturday against the White Sox. Rasmussen worked four innings last Saturday, allowing two runs after retiring six of the first seven batters he faced.

The only mistake was a two-out, two-run homer to the Orioles’ Ryan Mountcastle in the third.

“I’m going to get clipped,” Rasmussen said. “It’s going to happen. Homers happen. Hitters are pretty good. It’s more the walk that frustrates me right before it.

“Got an inning going there with a walk, and I think if we can limit those, we’d be in a better position, right? Because you give up the homer, then it’s one run and that’s not really that big of a deal. Instead, walk a guy and next thing you know, a big inning starts and a crooked number gets put up there because of the walk.”

The forecast in Chicago calls for a high of 54 degrees and a low in the mid-30s with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Rays on Apple TV+ Friday

Friday’s game is exclusive to Apple TV+, meaning there is no Bally Sports Sun coverage. You’ll need either Apple TV+ or MLB.TV or an Apple ID to sign in to tv.apple.com. Wander Franco will be mic’d during the game.

