Displaying items by tag: robbery

Public Safety

The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago

Hamlet Police officer commended for helping identify robbery suspects

HAMLET — A police officer was honored this week for the initial traffic stop that helped investigators from four departments in three counties identify suspects in a string of robberies.

Monday, 07 March 2022 16:58

'Pink Lady Bandit,' accomplice sentenced to federal prison for robbing banks in N.C., 2 other states

WILMINGTON — Both suspects in a string of bank robberies in 2019 — including one in Hamlet — have been sentenced in federal court.

Tuesday, 01 March 2022 13:44

Suspect in 2 Richmond County robberies still unidentified

ROCKINGHAM — Investigators from two departments are still trying to identify a man accused of trying to rob one Richmond County gas station and making off with cash from another.

Friday, 25 February 2022 17:24

LAURINBURG — Investigators believe the suspects in a robbery-turned-homicide could be from Richmond or Anson counties.

Monday, 24 January 2022 12:27

HAMLET PD: Speedway clerk fires shots at suspect after 2nd robbery in a week

HAMLET — A clerk at a gas station that was robbed twice within a week fired several shots at a suspect early Monday morning.

Wednesday, 29 December 2021 19:38

Hamlet woman reportedly threatened, robbed with hammer

HAMLET — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a woman for allegedly robbing another with a hammer after purporting to be delivering food.

Friday, 16 October 2020 14:24

HAMLET POLICE: Victim tied up, robbed of purse and pills

HAMLET — Police are searching for suspects in a robbery case where the victim was tied up.

Friday, 16 October 2020 14:11

Man charged in Hamlet gas station robbery

HAMLET — A man suspected in a late-night armed robbery of a convenience store has been charged.

IN THIS ARTICLE

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

