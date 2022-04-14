ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Displaying items by tag: suspects

The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago

Hamlet Police officer commended for helping identify robbery suspects

HAMLET — A police officer was honored this week for the initial traffic stop that helped investigators from four departments in three counties identify suspects in a string of robberies.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Monday, 21 March 2022 12:25

Suspect sought, 2 charged in East Rockingham rape case

ROCKINGHAM — Two men are facing rape charges and the Richmond County Sherrif’s Office is looking for a third suspect.

Published in Crime

Tagged under

Richmond County Sheriff's Office

suspects

rape

Friday, 25 February 2022 17:24

LAURINBURG — Investigators believe the suspects in a robbery-turned-homicide could be from Richmond or Anson counties.

Published in Crime

Tagged under

Sunday, 17 September 2017 21:56

Rockingham Police Department Asking for Public's Help with Wal-Mart Larceny Suspects

ROCKINGHAM -- The Rockingham Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects following two incidents that occurred at Wal-Mart in Rockingham over the last 30 days.

Published in Local News

Tagged under

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Local News Tagged#Rockingham#Crime Tagged#Wal Mart Larceny
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Seven soldiers face charges after Fort Bragg trooper’s severed head found

Seven soldiers who went camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose severed head later washed up on a beach are being court-martialed. The New York Post reports that a group of North Carolina-based soldiers were the last to see Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, alive. The soldiers were visiting Cape Lookout National Seashore to celebrate Memorial Day when the paratrooper disappeared in 2020. Spc Martinez was reported missing on 22 May, and six days later his severed head washed onto the shore. His body has never been recovered. While the investigation into Spc Martinez's death remains open, it was eventually designated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Richmond Observer

Death investigation underway after body found in Pee Dee River

ROCKINGHAM — A man reported missing early last week was reportedly found in the Pee Dee River Saturday evening. According to Sheriff Mark Gulledge, deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Diggs Tract boat landing, off of Old Cheraw Highway south of Cordova, around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to a body found in the river.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy