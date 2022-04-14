Displaying items by tag: suspects

Hamlet Police officer commended for helping identify robbery suspects

HAMLET — A police officer was honored this week for the initial traffic stop that helped investigators from four departments in three counties identify suspects in a string of robberies.

Monday, 21 March 2022 12:25

Suspect sought, 2 charged in East Rockingham rape case

ROCKINGHAM — Two men are facing rape charges and the Richmond County Sherrif’s Office is looking for a third suspect.

Friday, 25 February 2022 17:24

LAURINBURG — Investigators believe the suspects in a robbery-turned-homicide could be from Richmond or Anson counties.

Sunday, 17 September 2017 21:56

Rockingham Police Department Asking for Public's Help with Wal-Mart Larceny Suspects

ROCKINGHAM -- The Rockingham Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects following two incidents that occurred at Wal-Mart in Rockingham over the last 30 days.

