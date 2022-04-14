ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, PA

Pa. dentist charged with killing wife on African safari set for July trial

By Tribune News Service
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Torsten Ove | Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS) Apr. 14—A federal judge in Denver has set a trial date of July 11 for Lawrence Rudolph, a former Greensburg dentist accused of killing his wife on an African leopard hunt so he could live with his mistress. The mistress, Lori Milliron,...

