New cases of bird flu identified in 3 Wisconsin counties

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced Thursday new cases of the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) have been identified in Columbia, Polk and Sheboygan counties.

DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) say depopulation efforts are underway at each of the three locations.

Since March, HPAI has now been found in seven domestic flocks across the state. The virus was first confirmed in Wisconsin in March.

According to DATCP, the latest cases were identified in:

Columbia County : backyard mixed species

: backyard mixed species Sheboygan County : backyard mixed species

: backyard mixed species Polk County : commercial poultry

“As avian influenza continues to affect poultry in Wisconsin and throughout the nation, we’re reminding flock owners that strong biosecurity is our best defense against this devastating disease,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Darlene Konkle in a statement. “We urge everyone working around poultry to increase their biosecurity measures and continue reporting signs of illness to help us prevent spread of the virus.”

Anyone who would like to report increased mortality or signs of disease among domestic birds can contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends).

According to DATCP, signs of HPAI in infected birds include the following:

Sudden death without clinical signs

Lack of energy or appetite

Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs

Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs

Difficulty breathing

Runny nose, coughing, sneezing

Stumbling or falling down

Diarrhea

