ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police: Suspects sought after violent home invasion in Philadelphia

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLUnb_0f9jAMkF00

Philadelphia police are searching for suspects wanted in a violent home invasion caught on surveillance video.

The terrifying ordeal happened Monday inside a home on the 500 block of East Clarkson Avenue in the city's Olney section.

Police say a 51-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were inside when they heard a commotion at the back door.

When the victims attempted to run upstairs, two unknown males came into the basement and fired one shot, striking the woman in the head as she tried to run upstairs.

She was rushed to Einstein Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

The man inside the home was not injured, officials say.

The suspects were said to have fled the scene in different directions.

Police later released a video of one of the alleged shooters who was caught on store surveillance video a day before the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed In Olney After Gunmen Fired At Least 28 Shots: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood on Tuesday. The shooting occurred on 5th and West Champlost Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Police said while investigating a homicide at 5th Street, they heard four gunshots four blocks north at 5th and West Champlost Avenue. Officers tell Eyewitness News they then found a man slumped in the driver’s seat of a Blue Infinity Q70 with a gunshot wound to his cheek. Police believe two people fired at least 28 shots through the window of the car. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 2:10 a.m., according to officials.  At this point, police do not believe the shootings in Olney are connected. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Dragged Out Of His Car, Shot During Carjacking In Frankford; 4 Suspects At Large: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help to locate a silver Mercedes Benz that was allegedly stolen from a 27-year-old man during a carjacking in Frankford on Sunday. The incident occurred on the 1400 block of East Cheltenham Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Police say the man was dragged out of his vehicle by several suspects, including one that shot him in the stomach. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in critical condition, according to officials. Police say the Mercedes Benz’s Pennsylvania license plate number is LFD-2466. They also say there were four suspects involved in the carjacking. If you have any information about the incident, call 911,  215-686-TIPS (8477) OR 215-686-8270 (Shooting Investigation Group). For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Man Charged With Murdering Ex-Girlfriend, Unborn Baby Near KOP Mall Knew She Was Pregnant, DA Says

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Philadelphia man charged with gunning down his ex-girlfriend near the King of Prussia Mall is now also charged with the murder of an unborn child. Police revealed on Thursday the double murder suspect knew his ex-girlfriend was pregnant when officers say he shot and killed her and her unborn child. Authorities released this image Thursday from a security video that police say shows 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson holding a gun moments before he fires and kills his pregnant ex-girlfriend. It happened near the King of Prussia Mall on Friday. “In this case, Tamara Cornelius was 14 weeks pregnant....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Einstein Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Neighborhood Rallies Behind Raheem Bell, Who Was Critically Wounded In Carjacking Last Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family members say an activist critically injured in a terrifying carjacking over the weekend is doing better. Police say Raheem Bell was dragged out of his car and shot in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday morning. His family says he still has a long road to recovery, but he is doing better and in good spirits. The family of Raheem Bell is still in shock after Bell was pulled from his silver Mercedes and shot during a carjacking on East Cheltenham Avenue Sunday morning. Bell is known for his activism, giving spirit and kindness. “We witnessed him taking off a jacket off...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Accused of Killing Pregnant Ex Charged in Death of Unborn Child

A Philadelphia man accused of following and then killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend in King of Prussia, then going to get food at a McDonald’s drive-thru, now faces an additional murder charge for the death of the unborn child. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele on Thursday announced an additional...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Juvenile Slaps SEPTA Bus Driver Who Told Passenger Masks Are Required, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can identify a suspect wanted for assaulting a bus driver. It all happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, near the intersection of 19th and Market Streets. Police say a Route 17 bus driver told a passenger that masks are required on SEPTA. A juvenile male was with that passenger, and he slapped the driver. Credit: SEPTA Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact SEPTA transit police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Accused Of Killing 9-Year-Old Trenton Girl Ordered To Stay In Jail Until Trial Begins

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The man accused of the deadly shooting of a 9-year-old Trenton girl appeared in court on Tuesday. Isiah Roberts appeared virtually in a Mercer County Superior Courtroom. The judge ordered Roberts to be held in jail until his trial begins. On March 25, Sequoya Bacon-Jones was killed by a stray bullet in the courtyard of her apartment building after police say a group nearby began fighting. Roberts is charged with first-degree murder, among other offenses.
TRENTON, NJ
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
89K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy