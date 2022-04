Daniela Brescia went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs to help New Milford top Hasbrouck Heights, 11-7, at the Donna Ricker Tournament in Wood-Ridge. Mia Bianchi also went 3-for-5, Katelyn Mulligan went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs, and Juliana Brophy singled and scored twice for New Milford (5-2), which plated four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO