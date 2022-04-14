ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RUMOR: Stephon Gilmore, Colts had ‘great visit’ Wednesday

By Spencer Schultz
Free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore reportedly had a “great visit” with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday, per Jordan Schultz. The interest had been speculated for awhile before the two sides officially met this week. Gilmore spent last season with the Carolina Panthers after being traded from the Patriots. With a relatively...

