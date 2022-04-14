When will the wind die down? Find out more with your Full Weather Forecast

Final snowfall totals from this past week's three-day snowstorm have been released by the National Weather Service in Bismarck. They include:. Bismarck had 18.3 inches of snow. Minot 36.0 inches of snow and they received another 10 inches yesterday. Regent 20.0 inches of snow. Dickinson had 29.2 inches of snow.
It was almost impossible NOT to want to do a little yard work today because it was so beautiful. It was also a record today. Today’s high of 87 tied the old record of 87 set in 1890. I am predicting a repeat of 87 tomorrow, which will be very close to the record of 88 set in 1971.
The rain and snow pattern from yesterday is back. Take a look at the morning radar trends east of Sioux Falls. You can clearly see the snow accumulation in Windom, MN this morning with crews treating the roads. The rain and snow today will be falling over the same areas...
Spring officially begins Sunday morning at 9:33 AM, so how do we celebrate? Well, gusty winds and a dusty haze, of course. My flowering pear trees are in full bloom (below), so I hope the winds don’t blow away all the lovely flowers. Sunday morning will be beautiful with light winds, so plan outdoor activities early. By late day, the low pressure system approaches, driving up the winds. Ready for the 80s? Here’s your forecast…
