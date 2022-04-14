ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

New Mexico dairies file lawsuit over alleged price-fixing

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24QaXq_0f9j8DlF00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group of six New Mexico dairies have filed a class-action lawsuit claiming milk prices were intentionally suppressed at their expense. The half dozen dairies say Dairy Farmers of America and several major co-ops conspired to depress the prices dairy farmers received for their raw milk. They say that created larger profits for products like cheese, yogurt, and milk powder.

New Mexico dairies urged to seek aid due to contamination

The farmers say as a result of the low prices, some were forced to file bankruptcy, liquidate assets, or stop the dairy business altogether. The 6 dairy’s are seeking damages.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

New Mexico adopts stiffer pollution rules for oil and gas

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators have approved more rules aimed at cracking down on pollution from the oil and natural gas industry amid the national debate over domestic production and concerns about global energy market instability. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration on Thursday praised the rules, calling them among the toughest in […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KRQE News 13

New Mexico income tax returns due April 18

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Personal Income Tax returns are due April 18. Taxpayers are encouraged to file electronically to help minimize delays and receive faster refunds. The Taxation and Revenue Department is preparing to issue one-time income tax rebates approved by the 2022 Legislature. A rebate of $500 will be available for heads of household, […]
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

How to claim the $500 New Mexico tax rebate

A tax rebate in New Mexico was just approved. It is supposed to help with rising inflation and gas prices. IRS offering in person support as deadline to file your taxes is approaching. When will I get the rebate?. New Mexico will provide individuals $5oo checks. Households will get $1,000...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KPVI Newschannel 6

New lawsuit over Yakima Valley voting boundaries alleges racial gerrymandering

In a second lawsuit aimed at new political maps, a Yakima County resident has sued the state, alleging the boundaries of a Central Washington voting district constitute illegal racial gerrymandering. The lawsuit argues that District 15 violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment because race was the primary...
POLITICS
Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
101.5 KNUE

Border Patrol Warning Texas Residents Buying Marijuana In New Mexico

Just in case you missed it, New Mexico is the most recent state to legalize marijuana for recreational use and Texas stoners are excited at the prospect of having another state nearby that will allow you to burn one without worry of law enforcement. As Texas continues to drag its feet (because too many of our state's politicians are "financially in bed" aka campaign donations with prisons IN MY FACT BASED OPINION) with "talk" of legalization and "studies about the effects" it could have, the U.S. Border Patrol is issuing a warning to Texas residents about transporting weed across state lines: Don't Do It.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmers Of America#Dairies#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Which New Mexico cities sold the most cannabis?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might have already heard that the first weekend of retail recreational cannabis sales brought more than $3.5 million in purchases. But which communities had the most cannabis customers? Across New Mexico, buyers made nearly 58,000 adult-use cannabis purchases from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Now, new data from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man arrested just three days after being released from jail

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused thief has been arrested again just three days after being released from jail. Alfredo Montes was released from the Lea County Detention Center on Mar. 28. Then Mar. 31, Montes was caught with stolen metal items. He also had two active arrest warrants for two catalytic converter thefts on Mar. 16. […]
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI search for information on Navajo Nation death

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information about a shooting death on the Navajo Nation. The body of Zachariah Shorty was found in July 2020 in a field in Nenahnezad. That’s off Highway 64 between Farmington and Shiprock. If you know anything, contact the FBI.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of stealing thousands from former employer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former IT worker is facing charges for stealing thousands from his former employer. Investigators say 37-year-old Alexander Sutton worked for House of Sanjevani, a holistic wellness center on Paseo near Ventura. In July of 2020, the owner of the business noticed a dramatic drop in sales. The FBI turned their sights to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Roswell couple convicted of stealing more than $1M from restaurant

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Today the Attorney General announced Brian Casaus and his wife Tammy Casaus were convicted of stealing more than $1M from Cattle Baron in Roswell. An investigation revealed the couple were able to funnel money into their personal accounts. Investigators say Brian used his position in charge of payroll to funnel money into the […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman accused of opening fire outside Walmart is arrested, charged

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of opening fire outside an Albuquerque Walmart is now facing 20 charges after being arrested in Oklahoma last month. On Monday, Brianna Garcia was indicted on charges including shoplifting and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Garcia is accused of shoplifting from a number of stores across the city including […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Gallup Police search for missing man and children

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE)  Gallup Police are asking the public for help finding a missing father and his children. Police say 35-year-old Myron Mccabe and his two children, 8-year-old Myrah Mccabe and 4-year old Myrus Mccabe were last seen at their apartment around 8:30 Sunday morning. According to New Mexico State Police Myrah and Myrus have both […]
GALLUP, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman arrested for setting car on fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial offender is behind bars after police say she set the inside of a car on fire. Officers were called out Friday to northeast Albuquerque after a man called police, saying 31-year-old Sarah Zaragoza had hit him. He told police he came to help Zaragoza but when she got into his […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

1 dead in northeast Albuquerque gas station shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police responded to reports of shots fired Friday evening at the Maverik Gas Station at 3737 Princeton St. NE. Police say there was a dispute at the gas station and multiple shots were fired. A vehicle backed up during the dispute and hit a gas pump, damaging it along with the back […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy