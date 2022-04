Their love story started out so beautiful. Dave and Geralyn Covey were introduced by Dave’s daughter. They were the perfect match and by 1999, they made it official. The couple spent more than 20 love filled years enjoying the outdoors, their pups and making sweet memories with family. Two lives devoted to doing so much good in this world we’re viciously cut short by a stranger. Okanogan County deputies believe 25-year-old Dylan Harrington executed the couple as they came to check on some property they owned near Chesaw. There is no evidence suggesting the couple knew the man who shot them to death. There are two first degree murder warrants out for Harrington’s arrest, yet for two months, he has remained free. Coming up tonight at 6, our Hayley Guenthner shares new information from both investigators and family as the aggressive hunt for an accused killer continues.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO