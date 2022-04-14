ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

Durango Police using drone to catch criminals

By Jordan Honeycutt
 3 days ago

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Durango police say a new drone is helping them catch criminals. The department posted a video yesterday, showing three men who attacked a woman and stole $2,000 in cash. When officers responded, the men hid in the bushes until they cleared the scene.

APD uses drone to catch hiding suspect

Police used the drone to follow the suspect’s car and an officer was able to pull them over and arrest them. KRQE News 13 reached out to see how long Durango Police have had the drone but did not hear back.

