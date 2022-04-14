ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aidan Hutchinson, Malik Willis among 21 prospects set to attend 2022 NFL Draft

By Adam Stites
 3 days ago
Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson is among the top candidates to be the No. 1 pick in April's draft. Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NFL announced 21 prospects will attend the 2022 NFL Draft in two weeks, including prospective top overall pick Aidan Hutchinson and the potential top quarterback in the class, Malik Willis.

The full list includes two quarterbacks, four wide receivers, four offensive lineman and 11 defensive players.

A year ago, just 13 players attended the 2021 NFL Draft and zero players were on-site for the fully virtual 2020 NFL Draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to pick first, a year after taking Trevor Lawrence — who wasn't in attendance at the draft — first overall. While Hutchinson has long been the favorite to be picked by the Jaguars, there is increasing chatter that the team could go after Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker instead.

While players attending the draft get to walk on stage and greet NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in front of cheering fans when they're selected, those prospects also run the risk of an embarrassing and frustrating night. In 2005, future four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers slid to the 24th selection while cameras broadcast his agonizing night to the television audience. In 2013, Geno Smith wasn't picked in the first round at all and said he wouldn't come back for day two before eventually changing his mind.

Willis and Matt Corral are the two quarterbacks set to attend, but there are rumors that Cincinnati's Desmond Ritter could be the first passer off the board.

