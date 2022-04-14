ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Celebrate Día de los Niños/Day of the Child at the Paso Robles City Library

By Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iJgTF_0f9j7vh800

Annual Library event celebrates children, families, and reading

PASO ROBLES — In keeping with its tradition of celebrating the annual Día de los Niños/Day of the Child/Day of the Book event, the Paso Robles City Library invites families to stop by the Uptown Family Park on Friday, April 29, at 2:30 p.m. to pick up a special Día Celebration Grab and Go bag, while supplies last.

According to Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey, “This will be the 6th year the Paso Robles City Library has recognized this special day. Come by, say hello, and pick up a special literacy-themed goodie bag, but be quick! Supplies are limited.”

Day of the Child/Day of the Book, also known as Día De Los Niños/Día De Los Libros, is a celebration of children, families, and reading held at the end of April each year. The celebration emphasizes the importance of literacy for children of all linguistic and cultural backgrounds.

This project is supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian. Local sponsorship provided by the Library Foundation and the Paso Reads Committee.

The Library is open Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available during open hours. Call the Library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E3dBr_0f9j7vh800

Comments / 0

Related
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles Community Services Department Reaching Out to Children in Need

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library and Recreation Services divisions are pleased to partner with local agencies in providing Comfort Kits to children and families struggling with such situations as homelessness, trauma, or crisis. To date, over 80 kits have been distributed to ECHO, the Paso Robles Fire Department, and the Paso Robles Police Department.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles Recreation Services Offers Activities for All Ages this Spring

PASO ROBLES — A wide variety of activities are available for community members of all ages through Paso Robles Recreation Services during the months of April and May. Several spring break camps will be happening April 18-22, including Youth Evolution Basketball and Soccer Academies and a Pop! Burst! Bang! Blast & Sizzle! STEM camp from Science-Dipity. Camp locations, times and prices vary by activity. Youth Scholarships and sibling discounts are available for all spring break programs.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Society
State
California State
Paso Robles, CA
Society
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 04/04-04/10/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. April 04, 2022. 02:40— Livian...
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D A Celebration Grab#D A De Los Libros#State#The Library Foundation#The Paso Reads Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Paso Robles Press

First Annual Derby Day Wine Fest at Windfall Farms

PASO ROBLES — After more than two decades of hosting a successful crab feed, the Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise is switching gears. Their first annual ‘Derby Day Wine Fest at Windfall Farms’ wine tasting event will be held on Saturday, May 7, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Windfall Farms foaling barn located at 4710 Flying Paster Lane, Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles PAL Cornhole Tournament Deemed A Success

PASO ROBLES — After a two-year break, the Paso Robles Police Activities League (PAL) is back working to provide youth-oriented programs for our community. Since 1994, the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) has been involved with the state-wide nonprofit organization. The most popular program offered by the Paso Robles...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Jason Mraz coming to Paso Robles this summer

– Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Jason Mraz has announced a series of shows in celebration of Lalalalovesongs, his collection of iconic ballads released earlier this year. Tickets begin going on sale this Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Check local listings, as on-sale dates may vary in some cities.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Elementary Schools Welcome One Cool Earth

PASO ROBLES — For the first time, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District entered a district-wide contract with One Cool Earth (OCE), a local non-profit dedicated to creating garden programs for schools. Now, all seven of the District’s elementary schools feature a school garden with educational opportunities. Evie...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy