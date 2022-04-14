Celebrate Día de los Niños/Day of the Child at the Paso Robles City Library

Annual Library event celebrates children, families, and reading

PASO ROBLES — In keeping with its tradition of celebrating the annual Día de los Niños/Day of the Child/Day of the Book event, the Paso Robles City Library invites families to stop by the Uptown Family Park on Friday, April 29, at 2:30 p.m. to pick up a special Día Celebration Grab and Go bag, while supplies last.

According to Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey, “This will be the 6th year the Paso Robles City Library has recognized this special day. Come by, say hello, and pick up a special literacy-themed goodie bag, but be quick! Supplies are limited.”

Day of the Child/Day of the Book, also known as Día De Los Niños/Día De Los Libros, is a celebration of children, families, and reading held at the end of April each year. The celebration emphasizes the importance of literacy for children of all linguistic and cultural backgrounds.

This project is supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian. Local sponsorship provided by the Library Foundation and the Paso Reads Committee.

The Library is open Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available during open hours. Call the Library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.