ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Fox Cubs In The Villages

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out this litter of fox cubs...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
The Villages, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
Lifestyle
Bangor Daily News

When crabs climb trees, you know you’re not in Maine any more

The heat and brightness of the sun vanished as our kayak glided into a mangrove forest. A tangle of long, arcing roots bordered the narrow channel, reaching into the saltwater. Above, a canopy of brown branches and light green leaves formed a roof to the tunnel. “Do you see the...
MAINE STATE
BBC

Chester Zoo welcomes birth of 'tiny' rare monkey

An extremely rare cotton-top tamarin monkey has been born at Chester Zoo. The miniature species, weighing just 40g, is among the world's most endangered primates, with only about 2,000 left in the wild. Zoo keeper Siobhan Ward said: "It's a little too tiny and a bit early on to determine...
ANIMALS
94.1 KRNA

Corgi Swims 7 Miles Down the River After Falling Off A Yacht

Earlier in March, Jessica the 1-year-old corgi accidentally fell overboard into the Indian River in Florida and ended up swimming 7 miles to shore. Owner of the corgi, Jon Atwood was helping his mother and stepfather take their yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season. Jon brought his dog, Jessica, as they traveled the Intracoastal Waterway.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Litter#Https#Fox Cubs
golfmagic.com

Golf fans shocked as Jordan Spieth's wife runs onto the green with baby Sammy

Jordan Spieth is back in the winner's circle on the PGA Tour following playoff victory over Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage - and his wife Annie was understandably very excited about it all. Perhaps a little too excited, at least judging by the comments in the PGA Tour Instagram...
GOLF
WTVM

Tiger named ‘Putin’ dies at Minnesota Zoo

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (Gray News) - A 12-year-old Amur tiger named Putin died at the Minnesota Zoo on Wednesday. The zoo said in a press release that Putin experienced cardiac failure during a routine medical procedure, and despite “heroic” emergency efforts of veterinarians and zoo staff, he did not survive.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
UPI News

Wandering polar bear caught on camera climbing on roof of house

Sometimes creatures of the wild like to venture off and get a little too close for comfort -- moseying around in humankind's turf. That's exactly what happened on April 10 when a polar bear was caught on videotape climbing onto the roof of Bobbi Stevens' house in St. Anthony, Newfoundland, Canada.
ANIMALS
BBC

Fox cub trapped in concrete saved by firefighters

Firefighters have chiselled through a concrete block to rescue a fox cub after it became trapped between a garage and stone wall. The crew were called to Kingsway in Kirkby in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, on Friday by animal rescue volunteers. The six-week-old cub was one of two young foxes rescued, thought...
ANIMALS
NHPR

Radio Field Trips: This family rehabilitates black bear cubs in N.H.

Editor's note: We highly recommend listening to this story. Sometimes, bear cubs need help. When someone reports that they’ve found one, the state calls Ben Kilham. He’s studied black bear behavior and rehabilitated cubs for the last 30 years. Tucked away in the woods of Lyme, New Hampshire...
LYME, NH
Axios Tampa Bay

An ode to The Orange Shop

I drove up U.S. 301 toward Jacksonville the other day for the first time in a few years and pulled over to pay homage to an old Florida throwback, The Orange Shop.I was so glad to see the beating heart of Citra's citrus commerce still pumping. The parking lot was full of cars with out-of-state plates, and tourists browsed the wooden shelves lined with marmalades, citrus candies and coconut dolls.Why it matters: Before several catastrophic freezes in the '60s, '70s and '80s dented the North Florida citrus industry, there used to be dozens of similar mom-and-pop citrus shops up and...
CITRA, FL
NBC Connecticut

Shelter Volunteer Takes Dog on Road Trip to Meet Forever Family

A Connecticut shelter dog has been reunited with her foster mom after a 14-and-a-half-hour journey. Clementine, who is a pitbull, has been at the Little Guild in Cornwall since December 2021. The shelter said due to her breed and coloring, she was having a hard time finding an adoptive family.
CORNWALL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy