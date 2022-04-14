ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Bring on Frankfurt!': Buoyant David Moyes is 'proud' of his West Ham players after their memorable Europa League victory over Lyon... and believes his team have what it takes to go all the way

By Kieran Gill for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

David Moyes said bring on Eintracht Frankfurt after West Ham reached their first European semi-final for 46 years by thrashing Lyon on a famous night in France.

Locked at 1-1 after the first leg, Craig Dawson headed Moyes' side into the lead after 38 minutes before Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen completed the hammering.

While Lyon's supporters protested their side's performance at full time by fighting with riot police, West Ham's players celebrated with their 3,000 visiting fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nz6Ts_0f9j7U3d00
David Moyes heaped praise on his players after they reached the Europa League semi-finals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNouH_0f9j7U3d00
West Ham produced a stunning display to sweep aside Lyon in the second leg in France

On facing Frankfurt, who beat Barcelona on Thursday night, Moyes said: 'We'll give whoever a game. It's Frankfurt. It won't be easy. We'll have a great night at the London Stadium again.

'It's great for West Ham - seeing the football, the teams. It's been a monumental period for us to get the semi-final of a European competition.

'I'm hoping we can keep it going. I'm hoping we can talk about the final soon. It'll be a great opportunity for us. Like it will be for Eintracht Frankfurt. We're all hoping we can play well and get to the final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HU9eq_0f9j7U3d00
Eintracht Frankfurt await for West Ham in the last four after they stunned Barcelona
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e8R7p_0f9j7U3d00
Filip Kostic scored twice as Frankfurt recorded a shock 3-2 win at Camp Nou

'I'm extremely proud of how they performed. We're thrilled. It's difficult to put words to it. We don't get the trophy tonight so I can't be jumping around here and celebrating. But I'm proud.'

Moyes acknowledged this represents an excellent chance for them to achieve Champions League football.

'We're not favourites to win the tournament, but I want the players to think they are. Tonight was a great squad ethic and performance,' he said.

