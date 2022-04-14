ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

Tenawa Haven Gas Plant explosion updates – 2 in Wichita hospital as huge blaze burns in Kansas & area evacuated

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
 3 days ago

TWO people have been hurt following an explosion at the Tenawa Haven Gas Plant in Kansas.

The two have been rushed to a hospital with only minor injuries, said Reno County Emergency Manager Adam Weishaar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vwt8e_0f9j7TAu00
Two people were transported to the hospital after an explosion at a gas plant Credit: Twitter / Dylan Snodgrass

Emergency crews arrived at the scene around 1:15pm Thursday.

Weishaar said there was heavy smoke and flames with some explosions.

A two-mile radius around the plant was evacuated as crews worked to stop the flames.

#Explosions#Hospital#Accident#Kansas Area
