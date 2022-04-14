OLV to hold Holy Week services with COVID-19 restrictions

Worldwide, Christians are celebrating Holy Week, as Easter Sunday approaches.

Holy Week kicks off on the night of Palm Sunday, followed by Holy Monday, Holy Tuesday, Holy Wednesday, Holy Thursday(Maundy Thursday), Good Friday, Holy Saturday then Easter Sunday.

Churches around Western New York will welcome parishioners to begin a weekend of services, Thursday evening.

Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica , in Lackawanna, will hold services with COVID-19 restrictions, for the first time in two years.

Father David LiPuma said, "It begins on Holy Thursday with the greeting, and it ends with a blessing on Holy Saturday, so one continuous liturgy. Then, on Easter Sunday, we have 8 o'clock, 10 o'clock, 12 noon on Easter Sunday morning. Everyone has their own parish, but we know and believe Our Lady Victory has a very special place in the heart of people in Western New York, and it's like their second parish. We want everyone to know that they are most welcomed to celebrate with us. We just had become our centennial, Our Father Baker built this magnificent shrine. In honor of his patrionism, Our Lady Victory. Our tag line is "All are welcome, and that's what we want everyone to know."

OLV's services for Holy Weekend take place Thursday and Friday night at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 8 p.m. It has three masses on Easter Sunday at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon.

A livestream of OLV's masses can be found here .