Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are among the 9,265 entrants for this year’s U.S. Open. This is not to say either will necessarily be in the field. Woods, who made his return from injury last week at Augusta National, said in a post-Masters interview that he plans to play in the Open Championship at the Old Course at St. Andrews; however he did not offer the same level of commitment to the PGA Championship and didn’t mention the U.S. Open. For his part Mickelson missed the Masters as he continued his sabbatical from the game following comments about the Saudi-backed golf league and his alleged conduct in helping draw up the league’s operating charter, and there has been no word on when the 51-year-old will return.

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO