Jefferson County, MO

Officers cracking down on vaping at Jefferson County schools

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is working...

Parents concerned after Jefferson County freshman hospitalized from potential drug use at school

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - An area teenager is on the road to recovery tonight after her mother said she had taken drugs at a Jefferson County school. It’s an incident that spurred riled up parents to call News 4 asking questions. News 4 talked with the mother of that student, who’s now in the hospital after having a seizure, brain bleed and brain surgery. After three days on life support, she finally got off Thursday afternoon.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Jefferson County, MO
ON YOUR SIDE: ‘Wrong number’ scam circulating around Springfield

Springfield-Greene County Health could get $2 million for continued Covid-19 response, vaccine outreach. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department could receive $2 million in federal grant funds. With case numbers relatively low in Greene County, the health department is shifting focus to vaccine outreach in underserved and minority communities. FIRST ALERT...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Two killed in double shooting on Poplar Level Road, man arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Chicago man was arrested after a double shooting killed two people on Poplar Level Road Saturday night. Louisville Metro police officers arrested Dakari Deener, 29, and charged him with murder, according to the arrest report. It happened around 7 p.m., when officers responded to a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Pevely man dead in massive chain-reaction crash

ST. LOUIS-Authorities have released the identities of four people, including a Jefferson County man who died in a major crash on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County Thursday that involved dozens of vehicles and closed highway travel in Southeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says William Ryan, 75, of Pevely, was one of five people […]
PEVELY, MO
STL cold case: Dozens of people witness fatal shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There were around 30-50 people in Amberg Park the evening Travon Richie, 23, was killed. Homicide detectives are asking for help to find the killer nearly three years after his death. Police say that Travon was socializing with family and friends in the park at around 6:30 pm on April 8, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Person returns fire, shoots woman multiple times in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An early morning shootout in south St. Louis left one woman recovering from gunshot wounds. Police said at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the woman fired at another person on South Grand at Gravois Avenue. That person returned fire shooting the woman multiple times before leaving the scene. The woman was taken to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Collinsville man indicted on 6 felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Collinsville man has been indicted on drug and weapons charges. Terry L. King, 37, of Collinsville, was indicted for armed violence and unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, both Class X felonies, as well as two counts of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both Class 2 felonies; escape, a Class 3 felony; and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Victim shoots at carjacker in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man turned the tables on a would-be carjacker early Monday morning in south St. Louis. The victim told FOX 2 he was on the phone in his car parked along Connecticut Street at Roger Place when a man tried to open his car door. That’s when the victim pulled out his […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

