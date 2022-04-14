Officers cracking down on vaping at Jefferson County schools

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - An area teenager is on the road to recovery tonight after her mother said she had taken drugs at a Jefferson County school. It’s an incident that spurred riled up parents to call News 4 asking questions. News 4 talked with the mother of that student, who’s now in the hospital after having a seizure, brain bleed and brain surgery. After three days on life support, she finally got off Thursday afternoon.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO