The Nazareth softball team’s offense has been on fire as of late and Thursday’s soggy conditions at Bangor Area Middle School did nothing to dampen it. After scoring 16 runs in a win over Dieruff on Monday and piling up 12 runs in a victory over Easton on Wednesday, the Blue Eagles shook off an early deficit to soar to a 15-9 non-conference win over Bangor.

NAZARETH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO