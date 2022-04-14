VYPE Rapid Fire: Eli Walker Campbell of FBCA Golf

There is a fine line between success and failure in this game. A lip-out that might cost a place on the weekend, a poor lie in a bunker, or an approach that lands pin high but takes too much spin and runs back off the green – just some visuals that golfers see weekly on the course and on television. However, you can’t do much when it’s just not your day at all, or when you are simply devoid of talent.

