ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Malik Willis, Matt Corral among prospects to attend draft in Las Vegas

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTjd8_0f9j5s7N00

Invitations were accepted by 21 prospects to attend this month’s NFL draft in person at Las Vegas, including potential No. 1 picks Aidan Hutchinson, Evan Neal and Ikem Ekwonu, as well as quarterbacks Malik Willis and Matt Corral.

Projections are split as to whether the Jacksonville Jaguars, selecting first for the second year in a row, will choose a pass rusher like Michigan’s Hutchinson or an offensive tackle like Alabama’s Neal or North Carolina State’s Ekwonu.

The list, which was released Thursday, also includes Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, all of whom are expected to go in the top 10.

Willis, from Liberty, and Corral, from Ole Miss, are the only two quarterbacks who plan to attend. Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, another possibility to be the first quarterback off the board, passed on the opportunity to go to Las Vegas and will instead watch the draft from home with his family, Pittsburgh Sports Now reported.

Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars’ No. 1 overall pick last year, and Baker Mayfield in 2018 also were watching from home when commissioner Roger Goodell read their names.

Four wide receivers will represent a wideout-heavy class in Las Vegas: Chris Olave (Ohio State), Garrett Wilson (Ohio State), Jameson Williams (Alabama) and Drake London (Southern California).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Colts big signing

The Indianapolis Colts one of the most talented rosters in the NFL — have added another big name. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019, is reportedly heading to Indianapolis. ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported the news while Adam Schefter reported the terms....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Charles Woodson Names NFL’s Best Running Back Ever

Throughout his Hall of Fame NFL career, Charles Woodson played against a plethora of elite running backs. But one man that he never had the chance to face is Woodson’s pick for the best to ever play the position. On Friday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame posted a fill-in-the-blank tweet asking followers who the best running back of all-time is.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Was So Good In College, His Coach Had To Sit Him So He Wouldn't Demoralize The Starters By Beating Them In Practice

The NBA is full of stories when it comes to its biggest legends, the greats all have a plethora of amazing anecdotes from the time they started playing basketball. While the majority of their careers have come in the league, college was a formative time for a lot of brilliant players, and the stories from then provide insight into how these players became the personalities they did. Larry Bird is no exception.
BOSTON, MA
golfmagic.com

Golf fans shocked as Jordan Spieth's wife runs onto the green with baby Sammy

Jordan Spieth is back in the winner's circle on the PGA Tour following playoff victory over Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage - and his wife Annie was understandably very excited about it all. Perhaps a little too excited, at least judging by the comments in the PGA Tour Instagram...
GOLF
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Tom Brady’s Weird Message

Tom Brady’s social media skills continue to be put on display…. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback tweeted out a bizarre message on Sunday afternoon. What does Brady mean?. The NFL world is speculating, trying to figure out what Brady meant. “I have no clue what this...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Chris Olave
The Spun

Look: Mike Golic’s Daughter, Sydney, Marries Former NFL Player

Mike Golic’s daughter, Sydney, is officially a married woman. The daughter of the longtime sports radio host married former NFL tight end Ben Braunecker in a ceremony on Saturday. Sydney Golic took to social media on Sunday morning. “I am still so hammered but I’m married as f–k and...
NFL
On3.com

Dexter Dennis set first two official visits for this week

Dexter Dennis is an explosive 6-foot-5, 215-pound wing originally from Baker, Louisiana. On April 6, the graduate transfer entered the transfer portal with one year to play. Immediately the 2021-2022 AAC Defensive Player of the Year was getting calls from college programs everywhere. Dennis finished second on Wichita State in minutes played per game (31.1) and blocks per game (0.9) while finishing third in rebounds per game (5.0).
BAKER, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Jaguars#American Football#Notre Dame#Ole Miss#Pittsburgh Sports Now#Ohio State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
42K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy