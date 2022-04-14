Tree cutting services stay busy in Tyler after Tuesday night storm

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A tornado warning was issued for portions of Smith, Upshur, and Wood counties on Tuesday. From Will Knous with CHRISTUS Mother Frances: During the severe weather across East Texas Tuesday evening, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler experienced minor cosmetic damage, with no injuries reported and no structural or safety issues. The clinical and security teams temporarily enacted our severe weather procedures in order to maintain the safety of our patients, visitors and Associates. The hospital is currently fully operational on generator power and we are working with the appropriate authorities to restore active service as soon as possible, however our high-quality patient care remains uninterrupted.

TYLER, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO