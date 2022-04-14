ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Tree cutting services stay busy in Tyler after Tuesday night storm

By Erin Wides
KLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tree cutting services stayed busy Thursday, in the Azalea District of Tyler, after Tuesday night’s storm knocked down many trees. Some companies told us they were getting as many as 60 calls...

www.kltv.com

KLTV

Storm knocks down massive trees in Tyler’s Azalea District

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday night’s storm brought heavy damage to Tyler’s Azalea District and surrounding area. A drive north on Broadway Avenue showed the damage in a nutshell, with several big trees toppled out by the roots in many yards. Wednesday morning, crews were working with chainsaws...
KLTV

Sky 7 drone shows East Texas storm damage

It seemed to come from nowhere, some residents said. "We heard a couple of pops, something hit the house...and then it was all over." Viewer photos and videos from a stormy night around East Texas. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Here's what viewers you last night as the storm brought...
KLTV

Resources in Tyler to get food or replenish spoiled food from power outages

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In Smith County, many people still found themselves without power Thursday. There are resources in Tyler and Smith County that those impacted can use. Every day, including weekends, at 4:30 p.m. the Salvation Army of Tyler has a to-go meal for anyone who needs it, according to Captain Jeremy Walker. (633 N. Broadway Avenue Tyler, TX 75702)
KLTV

Road closures, power outages and more issues in wake of Tuesday storm in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A tornado warning was issued for portions of Smith, Upshur, and Wood counties on Tuesday. From Will Knous with CHRISTUS Mother Frances: During the severe weather across East Texas Tuesday evening, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler experienced minor cosmetic damage, with no injuries reported and no structural or safety issues. The clinical and security teams temporarily enacted our severe weather procedures in order to maintain the safety of our patients, visitors and Associates. The hospital is currently fully operational on generator power and we are working with the appropriate authorities to restore active service as soon as possible, however our high-quality patient care remains uninterrupted.
WALA-TV FOX10

Severe storms ahead for Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today is the day. The system on the way has significant severe storm possibilities. Timing will be late afternoon into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has areas west of I-65 in a Level 4 and Level 3 risk zone, while east of I-65 there is a Level 2 risk zone. The Level 4 risk zone in SW Mississippi. The ingredients are there for damaging wind gusts of 65+ mph, large hail, and strong tornadoes.
WDAM-TV

7 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been seven confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi after storms rocked through the state on Tuesday. The seven are a confirmed EF-1 in the Goodman community of Holmes County, a confirmed EF-1 in Edwards, an EF-1 in western Ridgeland and another EF-1 in northern Clinton. The...
KLTV

Tree On Home In Tyler

Four of Tyler Legacy’s student-athletes have signed their national letters of intent. Jamey Boyum spoke with Todd Lockwood whose stepfather, Walter Joe Robinson, rode out Tuesday night’s storm in a mobile home in Gladewater. A tree fell close to his home and the root ball pushed Robinson’s home into the air while he was inside it.
KLTV

Uprooted trees cleanup, power restoration still underway in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Several residents in Nacogdoches are without power after last night’s round of severe storms. Crews are working to clear uprooted trees and restore power in surrounding areas of Nacogdoches. Homeowner Jeff Coleman shared that currently, he and his wife are without power, and are staying at a hotel but have no damages to their home.
CW33

What’s the weather like in North Texas on Tuesday after a storm-filled Monday

DALLAS (KDAF) — The latter part of Monday was filled with severe storms across North Texas, so what can the area expect to encounter on Tuesday?. Well, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says it should be a cool and dry day for North Texas. “Cool and breezy conditions can be expected today behind a cold front, with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s, followed by lows ranging from the upper 30s to middle 40s tonight.”
KLTV

City of Tyler reports 60 downed power lines, 14 structures with fallen trees

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - City of Tyler Assistant Fire Chief Michael Frost gives an update on the severe weather damage experienced Monday night and early Tuesday morning to the Tyler City Council. He said that emergency responders received more than 90 calls with 60 downed power lines and 14 structures that had trees on top of them. He also reported that a tree fell on top of a car with the driver still inside.
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview Easter tradition continues with carrying of cross

While many were off work and out of school for Good Friday, cleanup continued in Tyler’s historic Azalea District. The sound of chainsaws and machinery echoed throughout the area’s brick streets as crews worked to clear debris from homes, yards, and streets. CDC reports STDs including gonorrhea, syphilis...
