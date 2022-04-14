ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Red Sox Opening Day at Fenway 2022: When do gates open and pregame ceremonies begin?

By Christopher Smith
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Opening Day at Fenway Park is Friday (tomorrow). The Boston Red Sox will host the Minnesota Twins at 2:10 p.m. Fenway Park gates for the home opener will open at 12:10 p.m., two hours before first pitch. Gates open an hour and a half before first pitch for all other regular...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to unfortunate Mike Trout update

While Mike Trout has been considered the best player in baseball for the last decade, the Los Angeles Angels star has also been dealing with injuries more and more in recent seasons. So when he left Sunday’s game after getting hit in the hand during an at-bat, it was cause for concern amongst many Angels fans and the rest of the Major League Baseball world.
ANAHEIM, CA
MassLive.com

Alex Cora reflects on Jerry Remy’s pizza call, Boston Red Sox’s tribute that ‘brought a smile to everybody’ Friday

BOSTON — Fifteen years ago today marks Jerry Remy and Don Orsillo’s famous pizza toss call. It happened Monday, April 16, 2007 (Marathon Monday). J.D. Drew hit a foul ball into the left field stands at Fenway Park. Beer spilled and a fan wearing a Patriots jacket tossed a slice of pizza at another fan in the location of where the ball dropped.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
MassLive.com

Bruins clinch playoff berth, hold off Penguins, 2-1

BOSTON — The Bruins snapped their three-game losing streak and earned a playoff berth in the process. Behind Jeremy Swayman’s best effort in weeks, Boston held off a late surge by the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 2-1 win, Saturday at TD Garden. The Bruins will at worst a...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics Playoffs Round 1 TV schedule: Live stream, how to watch series vs. Nets

The Boston Celtics begin their 2022 NBA Playoffs series against the Brooklyn Nets this weekend as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown look to lead their team’s resurgence in the East. However, they’ll have to go through a familiar foe in the form of the Nets, which have Kevin Durant in tow along with Kyrie Irving and potentially Ben Simmons this series. As for Boston, eyes will be on big man Robert Williams to see if he can return from a knee injury. Game 1 of the series will air on TV via ABC while Games 2-6 will air on TV in New England via NBC Sports Boston. Fans can stream every game in the series by signing up for fuboTV, which has a free trial.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Nick Pivetta
MassLive.com

Kyrie Irving wants Celtics to show his Garden highlights, have fans move forward from his ‘Boston era’

Kyrie Irving has not received a warm welcome from Boston fans ever since going back on his preseason declaration on his plans to re-sign with the team in the summer of 2019. Irving’s remarks about Boston and a stomp on the team’s center court logo during last year’s postseason series created plenty of controversies. However as Irving and the Nets set to prepare for a first round rematch with Boston starting Sunday at TD Garden, Irving is hoping everyone can feel more positively about his two years.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fenway Park#Mlb#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox#Eastern#Nesn#Sling#Tigers#Mariners#Dodgers
MassLive.com

Red Sox vs. Twins: Marathon Monday game start time, TV channel, live stream

It’s a Patriots Day tradition in Massachusetts as the Boston Red Sox take on the Minnesota Twins with first pitch before noontime. The Marathon Monday game continues the long-standing tradition of starting the game at 11 a.m. EST on the day of the 2022 Boston Marathon. As runners make their way down the 26.2-mile course for the 126th running of the Boston Marathon, the Red Sox will be closing out their series against the Twins at home. After wearing their Marathon-inspired City Connect jerseys all weekend, the Red Sox will be wearing their white jerseys with “Boston” written on the front. Fans can watch Monday’s early game on TV via NESN in New England. The game will also air on TV nationally via MLB Network (out-of-market). Fans without cable can also stream the game via fuboTV, which has a free trial.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
73K+
Followers
52K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy