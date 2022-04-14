ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lawmakers are weighing in on a special legislative session to address property insurance

By WFSU
wfsu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida Secretary of State has begun a poll of the full legislature to find whether there's enough support for a special session on the state's troubled property insurance industry. A memo from...

news.wfsu.org

Comments / 0

Related
Ocala Gazette

DeSantis leaves insurance, condo session up to lawmakers

If Florida lawmakers hold a special session to deal with the troubled property-insurance market or to put additional requirements on condominium buildings, it won’t come from a directive by Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis, appearing Monday in Wellington, said he’d “welcome” the return of lawmakers to Tallahassee to address either...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sees first fundraising loss

The campaign committee for Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported its first net loss since she was elected, according to its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).On Friday a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 was reported and previous contribution totals were revised down by more than $100,000, The Daily Beast was first to report. Rep. Greene’s committee, Greene for Congress, is known as one of the top fundraisers in the House. However it spent $1.38million in the first quarter of 2022, but only took in $1.06m in donations.There are three sizable increases in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Daily Inter Lake

Lawmakers to be polled on special session to investigate Montana elections

The Montana Secretary of State will poll state legislators over the next month on whether they want to convene a special session to investigate the state’s elections systems. This week, a group of 10 GOP legislators submitted the request to Christi Jacobsen’s office. For months, a handful of Republican lawmakers have been lobbying for a special session that would include an investigative committee to probe the security of Montana’s elections. The proposed convening date of the intended single-day special session is May 2. Despite a lack of evidence showing widespread voter fraud — and sweeping wins by the GOP in 2020 —...
MONTANA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia lawmakers want special session to suspend gas tax

West Virginia Democrats have asked Republican Gov. Jim Justice to call a special session of the Legislature to address temporarily suspending the state’s gasoline tax. Tuesday’s call comes less than a week after the governor refused their previous request to pause the tax himself. According to AAA, the average price of regular unleaded was $4.09 […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Brandes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Insurance#Legislature#Special Session#Florida Department#House#Senate

Comments / 0

Community Policy