New training center opens in La Vista for Offutt crews

On Thursday, a new Air Force training system was unveiled in La Vista.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the inauguration of the new CymStar training center. It's a new home for the E-4 training simulator. The E-4 planes are nicknamed “Nightwatch” and are a critical part of strategic command and control. Based at Offutt Air Force Base, they are sometimes referred to as 'Doomsday' planes because the aircraft play a critical role in the continuity of command during a national security crisis.

This is the first new training system acquired since 2009 and the Eighth Air Force says it will be a big help. Prior to this, E-4 aircrews had to go to a different location for training.

“Now, by having this project here for very low dollars at a very fast pace, we can have our crews train where they live and they can train in the same system that we expect them to,” said Maj. General Andrew Gebara, Eighth Air Force commander.

He says the project is critical for both the E-4 crews and the Eighth Air Force.

