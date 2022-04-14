ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vista, NE

New training center opens in La Vista for Offutt crews

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJ84U_0f9j27C200

On Thursday, a new Air Force training system was unveiled in La Vista.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the inauguration of the new CymStar training center. It's a new home for the E-4 training simulator. The E-4 planes are nicknamed “Nightwatch” and are a critical part of strategic command and control. Based at Offutt Air Force Base, they are sometimes referred to as 'Doomsday' planes because the aircraft play a critical role in the continuity of command during a national security crisis.

This is the first new training system acquired since 2009 and the Eighth Air Force says it will be a big help. Prior to this, E-4 aircrews had to go to a different location for training.

“Now, by having this project here for very low dollars at a very fast pace, we can have our crews train where they live and they can train in the same system that we expect them to,” said Maj. General Andrew Gebara, Eighth Air Force commander.

He says the project is critical for both the E-4 crews and the Eighth Air Force.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Another outbreak predicted for Omaha metro

The pill, initially in short supply, is now available in many pharmacies. New cases and hospitalizations seem to be in a bit of a holding pattern. For the first time in months, no children are in area hospitals with COVID-19. COVID relief bill advances as CDC starts sweeping review. Updated:...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Industry
La Vista, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Business
City
La Vista, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offutt Air Force Base#The Eighth Air Force
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy