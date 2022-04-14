ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Add non-candy alternatives for a healthier Easter basket

By CLEVELAND CLINIC NEWS SERVICE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Here Comes Peter Cottontail" could mean kids hoppin’ down the sugar rush trail. Jennifer Hyland, a registered dietitian for Cleveland Clinic Children’s, recommends choosing only a few confectionary favorites. “Go with the regular candies, but go with a smaller portion size. Maybe you get a smaller Easter...

WCIA

Unique Easter basket ideas with Yellow & Co.

Yellow & Co. is known for their fun, feminine, creative, nostalgic, happy, retro, and humorous gifts. Today we’re checking out some themed baskets with unique items inside like hand painted chocolate bunnies and cloud shaped lotion bars, as well as a few other things too!. Stay turned for details...
Reader's Digest

25 Fun and Creative Easter Basket Ideas for Kids

Easter is a great opportunity to indulge your child’s interests, inspire fun and creativity, and introduce them to new things. You can get a wicker basket, fill it with the traditional grass, Easter basket stuffers, and Easter candy, or you start new Easter traditions and try a themed basket. If you are looking for Easter basket ideas for kids or Easter basket ideas for teens, you have come to the right place.
WTAJ

Grab your Easter goodies at Gardners Candies

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored Content by Gardners Candies Easter is right around the corner, so naturally, we stopped by one of the best places you can go for candy — Gardners Candies. We spoke with the packing supervisor for the main facility in Tyrone, Sherry Waite about...
Homemade Easter Basket Handles

Find out how to make these transformative handles using basket strips and ribbon, which mean you can turn anything into an Easter basket this year. Why stick to traditional Easter baskets alone when decorating for the holiday? Instead, let the springtime staples inform your tabletop centerpieces by making a few vessels complete with basket-inspired handles. To get stated, fill a serving bowl, planter, or compote with soil, moss, and spring blooms. Then, grab a few flexible wooden strips used for basket-weaving. Cut them to length (ours measure 40 inches), cover one side with double-sided tape, and adhere a ribbon of the same width. Flip it over and repeat, then bend it into an arc and stick it into the moss, securing it to the container's sides with removable adhesive dots (which peel right off post-holiday). Knot extra ribbon on one side, and you've created a masterpiece of a centerpiece.
The Urban Menu

Easy Home Recipe: Edibles

As we are slowly approaching the unofficial holiday of stoners and those who occasionally down a weed gummy, let me remind you what 4/20 is celebrated for: the joy of cannabis. Whether you’re a regular user or someone who’s cooped up with some extra weed lying around, these edible weed recipes are here to take your 4/20 to new heights. From weed grilled cheese to the classic pot brownie, there’s no shortage of weed recipes waiting to help you celebrate. If you’ve never made edibles yourself, let this be your introductory guide. Follow these recipes correctly and you’ll end up with...
Turnto10.com

Mmm! Food Truck Friday returns to Roger Williams Park

With spring here, Food Truck Friday returns to Roger Williams Park in Providence. Mario speaks with Eric Weiner of PVD Food Truck Events and Lyslie Medeiros of Basil and Bunny, one of the dozens of food trucks that will be taking part this season. He sampled some of their items...
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain Opening 2 New Locations

Grab yourself a new burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as satisfying as munching down on a large, juicy burger. A burger with french fries and a soft drink is about as classic of an American meal as it gets. And while there are a number of burger chains spread throughout the Valley, one growing, Texas-based burger chain is opening not just one, but two new restaurants in metro Phoenix.
CHANDLER, AZ

