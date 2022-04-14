ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

How to plant peppers

By Frank Johnson
wbtw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no rush to get peppers into the garden, and they can wait until May or even June. Peppers can handle our summertime heat, and actually grow faster with warmer weather. Just like other warm season veggies, we need to wait until after all danger of frost has passed to...

www.wbtw.com

